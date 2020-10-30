Gerry Hochstein

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
CROFTON — Services for Sally A. Townsend, 60, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Jack Peters, 61, Creighton, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Christopher D. “Chris” Smile, 36, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerald M. Asche, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for James M. Keating, 60, Cody, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.
NORFOLK — Services for DeLoris H. Bomar, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BEEMER — Services for the Rev. John R. Bellar, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.