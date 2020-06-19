Germaine Becker

HARTINGTON — Services for Germaine M. Becker, 86, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
A public visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. Friday and 8-9:15 a.m. Saturday, all at the church. Facemasks are required for the visitation and the funeral.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
1933-2020
Germaine Marie was born Aug. 16, 1933, in St. Helena to Ignatius Carl and Helen B. (Schnieder) Bruening. She grew up in the St. Helena area and attended county school there. Germaine was hired to help several families with household and childcare duties.
She married Donald Francis Becker on Aug. 26, 1953, in St. Helena. Germaine worked for Heimes Bakery in Hartington for a while before she raised her family of eight children. Don and Germaine purchased their home in Hartington in 1955 and then Don began the Hartington Feed and Chick business in 1956.
Germaine was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a part of the prayer shawl ministry, was a volunteer at Holy Trinity Elementary School, was a master gardener and judged floral entries at the Cedar County Fair. Germaine loved gardening, quilting, baking, cooking, sporting events and an occasional trip to the casino to gamble some.
She was a past recipient of the Honorary Alumni Award from Cedar Catholic High School and was given the 2008 Trojan Spirit Award as part of the Cheering Grannies. Germaine loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She could always be seen attending many of their activities through the years.
Germaine is survived by her eight children and spouses, Lyle (Cathy) Becker of Yankton, Radell (Barry) Tasa of Humphrey, Collin (Diane) Becker of Mound, Minn., Cary (Barb) Becker of Omaha, Mark (Sandy) Becker of Hartington, Rhonda (Chris) Miller of Hartington, Trent (Shelly) Becker of Hartington, Stan (Julie) Becker of Hartington; 29 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Clayton (Lynette) Bruening of Yankton, Gayle (Jan) Bruening of Jackson, Miss., Karen (Dean) Meyer of Norfolk, Marion Haberman of Springfield, Kathleen Tideman of Hastings, Betty (Willie) Lunn of Omaha, Charleen Becker of Forest Lake, Minn.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Germaine was preceded in death by her parents, Ignatius and Helen Bruening; husband Donald on Oct. 17, 2006, at the age of 82 years; sister Ethel Rothluebber; brother Daniel Bruening; and brothers-in-law Larry Haberman, Tom Tideman and Florence “Mollie” Becker.
Pallbearers will be Britton Tasa, Noah Miller, Davis Becker, Austin Becker, Matthew Becker, Ethan Becker,and Nolan Becker.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/.