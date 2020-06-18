HARTINGTON — Services for Germaine Becker, 86, of Hartington are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
She died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence due to a battle with cancer.
RANDOLPH — Service for Lowell M. Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Interment will be held at the Randolph City Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Services for Norma J. Waits, 76, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Faunell (Dittberner) Benson, 85, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK— Services for Rosemary E. Westerhold, 86, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
LINCOLN — Private family services for Evan Wieseman, 68, will be held at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Earl H. Fernau, 92, of Ainsworth will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
MADISON — Private family services for William R. “Bill” Blank, 91, of Madison will be Monday, June 22, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Thomas and Nyla Scott, 85 and 77, of Chambers will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers with military rites provided by the Chambers American Legion Post 320. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
