MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
Geraldine Volsicka died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Countryside in Madison.
1929-2023
Geraldine was born on Dec. 31, 1929, in Norfolk, the daughter of John and Mary Oltmer (Long). She was raised on the family farm and attended rural school.
On Jan. 20, 1948, Geraldine married Robert F. Volsicka. The couple made their home on a farm in Stanton County and lived there all of their 68 years together. They traveled many weekends to area ballrooms, where they enjoyed dancing to many Bohemian bands that played polkas and waltzes.
Geraldine loved her flower garden and raising a vegetable garden every year. She and Robert enjoyed sharing their vegetables with friends and family. Geraldine also enjoyed cooking and baking, sharing her pies, cakes and cookies with her family.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters and their spouses, MaryAnn and Robert Stueckrath of Madison and Kathy and Dave Kollars of Council Bluffs, Iowa; three grandchildren, Jolene Stueckrath, Jesse and Jackie (Priester) Stueckrath and Chad and Nicole (Cabello) Kollars; and three great-grandchildren, Maddie and Avery Stueckrath and Isaiah Kollars.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert; her parents, John and Mary Oltmer; her brother, Kenneth Oltmer; her sister and brother-in-law, Velma and Leonard Brandl; her parents-in-law, Joseph and Anna Volsicka; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.