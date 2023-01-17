 Skip to main content
Geraldine Rossmeier

Geraldine Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Geraldine Rossmeier died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1936-2023

Geraldine was born on Jan. 28, 1936, in Norfolk to Elmer and Amanda (Rohwer) Dinkel. She attended grade school in Hadar at Immanuel Lutheran, graduated from Norfolk High School in 1954 and attended Norfolk Junior College. During high school, Geraldine worked for Granada Theatre, where not only work was done but lots of mischievous times were had.

After junior college, she went to work for Consumers Public Power. She then met the love of her life, Gerald Rossmeier, and they were married on Feb. 16, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran in Hadar.

She became a farm spouse, residing south of Pierce, and mother to Michael, Steven and Cynthia. While on the farm, she always enjoyed her flower gardens and the family dog, Charlie. She went to work for Caauwe’s Gun & Hobby Store in Norfolk for many years.

In 1988, Gerald and Geraldine moved off the farm to Norfolk, where she began her job at Affiliated Foods. She ended her working career at Helping Hands Day Care. She also enjoyed being a 4-H leader, spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Earlier in life, Geraldine was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.

Survivors include daughter Cynthia (Kevin) Flesner of Pierce; grandchildren Joshua Flesner and dear friend Cali Stern of Pierce, Lucas Flesner of Norfolk, Alek (Jacy) Flesner of Pierce, Emily Rossmeier of Norfolk; great-grandchildren Logan Flesner, Skyler, Lilli, and Axel Stern; nephews Larry (Sherry) Dinkel of Norfolk, John (Cindy) Dinkel of Norfolk, Gene (Teresa) Dinkel of Palmer, Alaska, Curtis (Kelly) Dinkel of Madison; niece Pam (Jim) Pile of Norfolk; sister-in-law Janice Clausen of Florida; and brother-in-law David (Gale) Rossmeier of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Amanda; two sons, Steven and Michael; two brothers, Loren Dinkel and Leon Dinkel; a sister, Bernadine Dinkel; a brother-in-law, John (Becky) Rossmeier; and nephew Mark Rossmeier.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

