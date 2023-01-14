NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Geraldine Rossmeier died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Geraldine Rossmeier died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Deitloff, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for James L. “Jim” Reichmuth, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger R. Bauer, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veter…
U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
MADISON — Services for Margaret “Marge” Mummert, 82, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Margaret Mummert died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial will be in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery, rural Randolph.
HARTINGTON — Amber Kneifl, 38, Hartington, died suddenly of an apparent aneurysm on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.