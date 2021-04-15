You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Geraldine Eggers

Geraldine Eggers

WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.

She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

1925-2021

Geraldine Jeanette Eggers was born on Feb. 1, 1925, on the family farm south of Wisner to Albert and Ida (Beerbohm) Vollmer. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. She attended rural school for four years, Zion Lutheran Parochial School and Wisner High School through the 10th grade.

On April 12, 1942, she was united in marriage to Edwin Eggers at Zion Lutheran Church. The couple farmed south of Wisner until moving into Wisner in 1977. Gerri worked at Wisner-Pilger Elementary school for 17 years, retiring in 1998.

Gerri was a lifelong member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church, belonging to its ladies aid. She belonged to an extension club and several card clubs. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens and was known for raising her African Violets, along with doing embroidery and crocheting afghans.

Gerri loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her spouse of 79 years, Eddie of Wisner; her children and their families: Gail Ringer of Wisner and family Penny and Kris Kindschuh and their children, Kristal and Brandon Whittaker (daughter Madalynn), Kole and Nicole Kindschuh (daughter Kadence), Kaleb Kindschuh and Kathryn Kindschuh; Paula Ringer and family Abigal and Trenton Dohmen (children Adlee and Tyen) and Robert and Rebecca Ringer (children Weston, Wyatt and Walker); Carol and Robert Duncan of Wisner and family Chad and Tara Duncan (children Simone and Alex), Clay Duncan (daughter Paityn), and Amy and Rubick Menendez and children Alyssa and daughter Vivian, Zion, and Elena; Randy Eggers of Elkhorn and family Erin McClure (children Keaston and Kayden), Easton and Crista Eggers (children Carsten and Colton) and Randi and Dustin Petrik (children Devin and Reagan); and a son-in-law, Gil Janssen of Lincoln and family DeDra and Jeff Robb (children Isabel, Owen, and Emily).

Gerri was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Judy Janssen; a son-in-law, Ronnie Ringer; and siblings Alta Leimer, infant Kenneth, Floyd Vollmer, Roy Vollmer, Evelyn Carter and Adaline Peters.

Tags

In other news

Barbara Waterhouse

Barbara Waterhouse

NORFOLK — Private burial for Barbara L. Waterhouse, 65, Winside, will be at a later date. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

George Sprout

George Sprout

ELGIN — Services for George F. Sprout, 92, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ in rural Elgin. The Rev. Rebecca McNeil will officiate with burial in the Park Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post …

Betty Makelin

Betty Makelin

MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.

Betty Schumacher

Betty Schumacher

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty J. Schumacher, 94, Wausa, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.

Francis Keil

Francis Keil

NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Vincent Lewis

Vincent Lewis

NORFOLK — A private celebration of life for Vincent Lewis, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Geraldine Eggers

Geraldine Eggers

WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

George Hinricks

George Hinricks

LAUREL — Services for George Hinricks, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.He died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Elaine Kluthe

Elaine Kluthe

CLARKSON — Services for Elaine Kluthe, 74, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara