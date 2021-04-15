WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
Geraldine Jeanette Eggers was born on Feb. 1, 1925, on the family farm south of Wisner to Albert and Ida (Beerbohm) Vollmer. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. She attended rural school for four years, Zion Lutheran Parochial School and Wisner High School through the 10th grade.
On April 12, 1942, she was united in marriage to Edwin Eggers at Zion Lutheran Church. The couple farmed south of Wisner until moving into Wisner in 1977. Gerri worked at Wisner-Pilger Elementary school for 17 years, retiring in 1998.
Gerri was a lifelong member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church, belonging to its ladies aid. She belonged to an extension club and several card clubs. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens and was known for raising her African Violets, along with doing embroidery and crocheting afghans.
Gerri loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her spouse of 79 years, Eddie of Wisner; her children and their families: Gail Ringer of Wisner and family Penny and Kris Kindschuh and their children, Kristal and Brandon Whittaker (daughter Madalynn), Kole and Nicole Kindschuh (daughter Kadence), Kaleb Kindschuh and Kathryn Kindschuh; Paula Ringer and family Abigal and Trenton Dohmen (children Adlee and Tyen) and Robert and Rebecca Ringer (children Weston, Wyatt and Walker); Carol and Robert Duncan of Wisner and family Chad and Tara Duncan (children Simone and Alex), Clay Duncan (daughter Paityn), and Amy and Rubick Menendez and children Alyssa and daughter Vivian, Zion, and Elena; Randy Eggers of Elkhorn and family Erin McClure (children Keaston and Kayden), Easton and Crista Eggers (children Carsten and Colton) and Randi and Dustin Petrik (children Devin and Reagan); and a son-in-law, Gil Janssen of Lincoln and family DeDra and Jeff Robb (children Isabel, Owen, and Emily).
Gerri was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Judy Janssen; a son-in-law, Ronnie Ringer; and siblings Alta Leimer, infant Kenneth, Floyd Vollmer, Roy Vollmer, Evelyn Carter and Adaline Peters.