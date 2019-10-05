Geraldine Daniels

ELGIN — Memorial services for Geraldine “Jerri” Daniels, 78, Geneva, formerly of the Petersburg and Elgin areas, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal and Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
She died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.