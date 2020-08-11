You have permission to edit this article.
Geraldine Christensen

Geraldine Christensen

WAYNE — Private family services for Geraldine Christensen, 98, of Wayne will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne.

No visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

She died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

———

Geraldine Anne “Gerrie” Christensen was born in Pierce on Feb. 19, 1922, to Emil and Esther Kolterman Hansen. On Nov. 15, 1942, she married Roy D. Christensen of Blair. The couple raised three daughters, Karen, Jean and Kathryn “Kaki.” The couple lived in Blair, Neligh and Wayne.

Gerrie attended Wayne State College and became a teacher. She taught in Dorchester, Newcastle and Battle Creek. She also worked at Wayne State College in the placement office for seven years.

She spent her many years as a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Gerrie and Roy enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends. She was an avid reader, enjoyed correspondence and gift giving. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends and playing cards and sharing trivia. Gerrie was an active 75-year member of P.E.O., mainly with Chapter AZ in Wayne.

Gerrie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, in 1989, and her daughter, Jean, in 1995.

She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by Karen (Kenneth) Marra, Kaki (David) Ley and Dr. James (Mary) Doyle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Roy D. and Gerrie A. Christensen Memorial Scholarship — Wayne State College Foundation, 1111 Main St. Wayne, NE 68787.

