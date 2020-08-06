Geraldine Christensen

WAYNE — Services for Geraldine A. “Gerrie” Christensen, 98, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
NORFOLK — Services for Raquel Wade, 54, Hoskins, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Roger L. Mosel, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors.
NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Joan Mlinar, 86, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Ted A. Kurpgeweit, 68, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in rural Bloomfield.
FREMONT — Services for Trilvian M. “Tril” Cerny, 84, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
