NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine Bruhn, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Geraldine Bruhn died Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
O’NEILL — Services for Billie Marcellus, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Robert Wynn will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and Vet…
WAUSA — Services for Tim R. Albrecht, 65, Wausa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAUSA — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
O’NEILL — Services for Quentin “Q.J.” Johnston, 77, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine Bruhn, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Geraldine Bruhn died Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Dorothy M. Gross, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.
OAKDALE — Graveside services for Robert Scholz, 76, Neligh, will be at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. The Rev. Sandro Sandoval will officiate.