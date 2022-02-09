BASSETT — Services for Geraldine M. Anderson, 89, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue an hour prior to services on Saturday.
Geraldine Anderson died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department or to the United Methodist Church.