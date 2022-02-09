 Skip to main content
Geraldine Anderson

BASSETT — Services for Geraldine M. Anderson, 89, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.

Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue an hour prior to services on Saturday.

Geraldine Anderson died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Memorials have been suggested to the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department or to the United Methodist Church.

Dale Uttecht

NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, V.F.W. Post 1644 and American Legio…

John McCarthy

WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Susan Brodhagen

PIERCE — Memorial services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Karen Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. Claussen, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Claussen died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Vernon Sudbeck

HARTINGTON — Services for Vernon H. Sudbeck, 94, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Joseph Miksch will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Alvin Heller

WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Walter Rauss died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Susan Brodhagen

PIERCE — Services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Susan Brodhagen died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ralph Goetsch

NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ralph Goetsch died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point Assisted Living in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

