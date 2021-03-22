Geralda Tramp

CROFTON — Services for Geralda M. Tramp, 86, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral.
She died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.