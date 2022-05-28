ELGIN — Services for Gerald “Red” Miller, 100, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with the Rev. Brian Loy officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 229 and VFW Post 5816 of Elgin, United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Elgin.
Gerald Miller died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.