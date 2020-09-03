NORFOLK — Services for Gerald Wittler, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Peace Evangelical Church, 84512 560 Ave., near Norfolk. Burial will be at Spring Branch Cemetery next to the church.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1939-2020
Gerald Wittler was born on Dec. 17, 1939, to Carl and Hazel (Meierhenry) Wittler. He attended country school and graduated from Hoskins High School.
On May 25, 1996, Gerald married Barb Webster at Peace Church, and together they made their home rural Hoskins.
Gerald was an active member of Peace Church in rural Norfolk, serving on the church board for many years. He served over two years in the Army, stationed in Fort Ord in California and Fort Bliss in Texas.
Gerald helped farm and feed cattle and retired from UPS after driving nearly 40 years. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, league bowling and was a huge Husker fan. He was a season ticket holder for 37-plus years, traveling to many bowl games, and he attended all the home games.
Gerald was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially during harvest season. He will be truly missed. His mint brownies were always a hit, and holidays at his house were the best.
God called him home on Sept. 1, 2020, after a battle with a cancerous brain tumor.
Gerald is survived by four siblings, Carolyn (Dale) Carstens of Sioux Falls, S.D., Norma (Bill) Marquardt of Longmont, Colo., Lyle (Cookie) Wittler of Lincoln and Linda (Larry) Brudigan of Norfolk; two children, Brad Borah of Yale, S.D., and Donya (Roger) Langenberg of Hoskins; five grandchildren, Eric (Shannon) Borah of Wolsey, S.D., Andy Borah of Winfred, S.D., Justin (Jessica) Borah of Gillette, Wyo., Brennen Borah of Pierre, S.D., and Holly Langenberg of Hoskins; and nine great-grandchildren, Colton, Josh, Brianna, Dayna, Connor, Maisie, Landon, Lilly and Memphis.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Barb; his parents, Carl and Hazel; his brother, Bud; and his son, Jeff.
Pastor Clark Jenkinson will officiate the funeral.