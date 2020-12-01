Gerald Wattier

You have permission to edit this article.
HOSKINS — Services for Gerald L. “Gerry” Wattier, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Graveside services will be at a later date at the St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel with a rosary at 7 p.m. Masks are required for the visitation and service.

He died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1938-2020

Gerry was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Randolph to Walter and Alvena (Engelbart) Wattier. He attended grade school at St. Frances grade school and graduated from St. Frances High School in Randolph in 1956.

Gerry grew up in rural Randolph. After high school, Gerry worked for his Uncle Paul Wattier at the grocery store in Randolph and then at Theisen Brothers.

He married Kay McManaman on Sept. 5, 1970, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. After marriage, Gerry and Kay moved to Norfolk from 1970 to 1988 and then they moved to Hoskins. He worked for Affiliated for three years, Sears Mobile Home for roughly 15 years, Nucor for 25 years and then Norfolk Iron and Metal for five years until he retired.

After he retired, Gerry worked part-time for the City of Hoskins, assisting with city maintenance.

Gerry enjoyed always being busy and working, especially around the house. He would always lend a helping hand to anybody and proudly donated to organizations throughout his life.

Gerry loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include spouse Kay Wattier of Hoskins; daughters Kelli (Mark) Sovereign of Yankton and Brandi (Jim) Fuchs of Hoskins; eight grandchildren, Kalob Fuchs, Jayden Fuchs, Kody Fuchs, Khloie Fuchs, Breanna Fuchs, Brandon Sovereign, Shana Zerr and Amber Sovereign; three great-grandchildren, Kyro, Rhylie and Marryn; siblings Ellen (Richard) Bermel of Randolph, Frank (Susie) Wattier of Randolph, Mila (Gary) Anderson of Coleridge, Kenny (Bonny) Wattier of Randolph and Sharon Sanford of Las Vegas, Nev.

He was preceded in death by parents Walter and Alvena; brother Russell; and a granddaughter, Katherine Fuchs.

Casketbearers will be Gerry’s grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

