Gerald Vraspier

Gerald Ralph Vraspier passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, at the age of 94.
Gerald was born on Feb. 16, 1928, in Neligh, to Ralph and Fannie (Peters) Vraspier. He graduated from Niobrara High School in 1946 before serving in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954.
Gerald married Donna Thompson on Sept. 5, 1948, in Niobrara. The couple had two children, Rick and Greg, and spent 72 loving and devoted years together before she passed away in 2020. In 1969, the family moved from Niobrara to Omaha and then to Waterloo, Iowa, before settling in Iowa City in 1971.
Gerald worked as a manager for Spelts Lumber in Niobrara and Wickes Lumber in North Liberty, Iowa. He retired in 1998 after 39 years.
Gerald was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed wood working in his free time, but most important to Gerald was his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss him greatly.
He is survived by two sons, Rick (Jane) Vraspier of Marion, Iowa, and Greg (Chris) Vraspier of Iowa City, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Kaydee (KC) Vraspier of Boston, Mass., Shelby (Brad) Schmidt of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Cory (Maegan) Reid of Keota, Iowa, Josh (Kellie) Vraspier of Iowa City, Quinn Vraspier of Kansas City, Mo., Zoey (Daniel) Lierman of San Diego, Calif., and Jack Vraspier of Marion; two great-grandsons, Theo Reid and Alvin Schmidt; a brother, Donald (June) Tuch of Kimberling City, Mo.; a sister, Illa (Melvin) Peed of Florida; and many extended family members.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, spouse and a brother, Glen Tuch.
Private burial will be held. To celebrate the lives of Gerald and Donna, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.