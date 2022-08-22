 Skip to main content
Gerald Vraspier

Gerald Ralph Vraspier passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, at the age of 94.

Gerald was born on Feb. 16, 1928, in Neligh, to Ralph and Fannie (Peters) Vraspier. He graduated from Niobrara High School in 1946 before serving in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954.

Gerald married Donna Thompson on Sept. 5, 1948, in Niobrara. The couple had two children, Rick and Greg, and spent 72 loving and devoted years together before she passed away in 2020. In 1969, the family moved from Niobrara to Omaha and then to Waterloo, Iowa, before settling in Iowa City in 1971.

Gerald worked as a manager for Spelts Lumber in Niobrara and Wickes Lumber in North Liberty, Iowa. He retired in 1998 after 39 years.

Gerald was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed wood working in his free time, but most important to Gerald was his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss him greatly.

He is survived by two sons, Rick (Jane) Vraspier of Marion, Iowa, and Greg (Chris) Vraspier of Iowa City, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Kaydee (KC) Vraspier of Boston, Mass., Shelby (Brad) Schmidt of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Cory (Maegan) Reid of Keota, Iowa, Josh (Kellie) Vraspier of Iowa City, Quinn Vraspier of Kansas City, Mo., Zoey (Daniel) Lierman of San Diego, Calif., and Jack Vraspier of Marion; two great-grandsons, Theo Reid and Alvin Schmidt; a brother, Donald (June) Tuch of Kimberling City, Mo.; a sister, Illa (Melvin) Peed of Florida; and many extended family members.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, spouse and a brother, Glen Tuch.

Private burial will be held. To celebrate the lives of Gerald and Donna, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

