Gerald Sisson

CLEARWATER — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Sisson, 77, Clearwater, will be at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions.
He died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling arrangements.
RANDOLPH — Private services for Gaylord Pflanz, 89, Wayne, formerly of Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeff Mollner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Frances Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Keith E. Harvey, 70, Creighton, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Creighton.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Private services for Thomas W. Mahoney, 85, Cedar Rapids, will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mark F. Schmidt, 91, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
MADISON — Private graveside services for Rollen A. Bennett, 91, Newman Grove, will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison at a later date.
HOWELLS — Services for Reynold Vering, 79, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with last call delivered by Howells Volunteer Fire Department.
WEST POINT — Services for Richard W. Haase, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
WEST POINT — Services for Denis J. Eusterbrock of rural Dodge are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
