NORFOLK — Services for Gerald W. Sebade, 96, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gerald Sebade died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
In other news
BRISTOW — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
ATKINSON — Services for Carol Boese, 64, of Stuart will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with the Rev. Wayne Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Hope Enterprise Cemetery near O’Neill at a later date.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Lonnie G. Weinrich, 60, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Wakefield Evangelical Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with m…
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …
NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …