NORFOLK — Services for Gerald W. “Jerry” Sebade, 96, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and the Legion Riders. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave.
Gerald Sebade died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1925-2022
Jerry was born July 19, 1925, in Creighton, to William “Bill” and Liz (Brodeck) Sebade. He graduated from Creighton High School in 1943.
Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from February of 1945 until November of 1946.
On Feb. 7, 1948, Jerry married Eidell “Edie” Speck at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Sheri and Vicki.
Jerry farmed for 16 years, then delivered milk for Gillette Dairy for 16 years and finally worked for 9½ years at Nucor. Then, he retired to the garden.
He is survived by his daughters Sheri Golter of Lincoln and Vicki Taylor-Suhr of Norfolk; grandchildren Cory (Lynn) Taylor of Niobrara, Jason (Becky) Taylor of Auburn, Gustav Golter of Lincoln, and Sarah (Chris) Linden of Lincoln; granddaughter-in-law Traci Ober and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister and brother-in-law Bernice and Neal DeLong, grandson Michael Taylor, son-in-laws Roger Golter, Robert Taylor and Elvon Suhr.
