Gerald Sebade

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald W. “Jerry” Sebade, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and the Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.

Gerald Sebade died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary M. (Leise) Ardery, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

WAYNE — Services for Michael “Mike” Hansen, 66, of Fort Scott, Kansas, formerly of the Wakefield and Wayne communities, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Wakefield cemetery.

OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

CROFTON — Services for Charlotte M. Kollars, 87, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Charlotte Kollars died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

BAZILE MILLS — Services for William “Bill” Kruse Sr., 85, of Winnetoon will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

BLUE HILL — Eldon Leon Kaschke was born Feb. 26, 1939, and died Jan. 12, 2022.

OAKDALE — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Sandro Sandoval will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

