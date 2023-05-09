 Skip to main content
Gerald Schutte

WISNER — Services for Gerald Schutte, 88, West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Friday an hour prior to the service at the church.

1935-2023

Jerry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Gerald Henry Schutte was born on the family farm south of Wisner to George and Leona (Meyer) Schutte. He was baptized on March 24, 1935, and later confirmed on April 10, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church. He attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School and graduated from Wisner High School in 1953. Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.

Jerry married the love of his life, Karen Koopmann, on June 25, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Howells. Jerry and Karen farmed and walked through life side by side, spending countless hours enjoying dancing, playing cards, talking with friends and neighbors, and following all the family events and activities. For 21 years, Jerry and Karen wintered in Arizona and treasured their new friends and community. In 2018, they moved to West Point.

Jerry was an active member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church and School. He was a member of Beemer American Legion Post 159, and was a member of the board of directors for the Co-op and served as president.

Jerry is survived by his spouse, Karen Schutte of West Point; his children and their families: daughter Debbie and Dean Koehlmoos of Pierce and family Eric and Meleah Koehlmoos (children Alyka, Jaryt and Jayah), Austin and Heather Koehlmoos (Natalie and Lexi) and Allison and Tyler Hoffman (daughter McKenna); daughter Lori and Steve Schaal of Fayetteville, Ark., and family Emily and Sean Krohn (children Alyssa and Collin), Courtney Schaal, Danielle Schaal and Thomas Schaal; son Dan and Michelle Schutte of Watertown, S.D. and family Derek Schutte, Jake Schutte, Nicole Carter (children Deven and Jahzara), Erica and Craig Pierson-Way (child Faeryn), Garrett Halverson and Grant Halverson; a brother, Wesley Schutte of Wisner; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona Schutte; sisters Alice Schutte in infancy and Mildred Schutte; a brother, Donald Schutte; two sisters-in-law; and nephew Lee Schutte.

