COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Gerald Priest

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Gerald E. “Jerry” Priest, 86, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Limited Vvsitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

He died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home in Ainsworth.

Tags

In other news

William Sohl

YANKTON — William W. Sohl, 60, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence.

Francis Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.

Gerald Priest

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Gerald E. “Jerry” Priest, 86, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Victoria Robertson

Victoria Robertson

NORFOLK — Private services for Victoria “Vicki” Robertson, 56, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Lawrence Eggen

Lawrence Eggen

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, will be Friday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Lawrence Eggen

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, will be Friday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Viola Wegner

Viola Wegner

STANTON — Private services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton will officiate.

Donald Walton

PLAINVIEW — Services for Donald J. Walton, 94, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19, services will be private. Graveside services will be at 11:45 a.m. at Ple…

Viola Wegner

STANTON — Services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-