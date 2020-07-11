Gerald Pinkelman

WYNOT — Services for Gerald J. Pinkelman, 72, Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Masks are requested for the service and visitation.
He died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements.