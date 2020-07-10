COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Gerald Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald Pinkelman, 72, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Tags

In other news

LaVerne Opkis

CREIGHTON — Services for LaVerne Opkis, 70, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence.

Gerald Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald Pinkelman, 72, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Kelly Schramm

NORFOLK — Services for Kelly A. Schramm, 57, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center.

Lois Wiechman

WEST POINT — Services for Lois H. Wiechman, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Bobbie Bell

NORFOLK — Services for Bobbie S. Bell, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gene Kincanon

Gene Kincanon

NORFOLK — Services for Raymond E. “Gene” Kincanon, 92, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Masks are requested. Gene bequeathed his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board.

Dorothy Johnson

WAYNE — Private services for Dorothy Johnson, 93, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Gerald Sisson

CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Gerald “Jerry” Sisson, 77, Clearwater, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at his home at 211 Colorado St., in Clearwater.

Solomon Partee Jr.

NORFOLK —  Memorial services for Solomon E. Partee Jr. of Stanton will be at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-