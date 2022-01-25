 Skip to main content
Gerald O'Malley

Gerald O’Malley

O’NEILL — Services for Gerald “Jerry” O’Malley, 96, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Gerald O’Malley died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

1925-2022

Gerald Patrick O’Malley was born on July 24, 1925, near Chambers to Lawrence and Blanche (Burke) O’Malley. He attended country school and graduated from Atkinson St. Joseph’s School in 1943. After graduation, he returned to the family ranch and worked alongside his brother, Leo, until they retired.

Jerry was introduced to Kay Eisenhauer by a friend, and the couple later married on June 22, 1957, at the Church of the Epiphany in Emmet. They bought a house in Chambers and had it moved out to the ranch.

Jerry loved ranch life, well, everything but fencing. He could be found many evenings checking pastures with his brother Leo. Jerry continued to live on the ranch after Kay passed away in 1996 and later moved to O’Neill in 2005. He moved to the Evergreen Assisted Living in O’Neill in 2011 and had spent his last five years at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Jerry, a man of strong faith, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amelia, and when he moved to O’Neill, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He was a Husker and Notre Dame fan, but especially he enjoyed following the sporting events of his family and friends. Jerry loved to listen to music and to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his three children, Ann (Duane) DeVries of Chambers, Larry (Becky) O’Malley of Yutan and Beth (Nick) Ramold of Neligh; 10 grandchildren, Zachary (Montana) DeVries, Erin (Tait) Sibbel, Amanda (Randy) Kuszak, Morgan (Austin Nider) O’Malley, Jerrad O’Malley, Grady (Cari) Ramold, Jacob Ramold, Conor Ramold and Kaylee Ramold; a brother, Leo O’Malley; a sister, Lorretta Hargaden of Long Beach, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Louanne Deermer of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Kay in 1996; seven siblings, Eileen (Leo) Dowd, Ednamarie (Tom) Haggerty, Teresa (Jim) Dewey, Sister Mary Faith O’Malley, Joseph (Delores) O’Malley and Mildred (Jim) Goggins; and a sister-in-law, Bernadine O’Malley.

Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.

