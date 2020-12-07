Gerald Musselman

Services for Gerald D. “Jerry” Musselman of Bedford, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel in Colleyville, Texas. Burial will be in the Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
1933-2020
He will always be remembered as a loving spouse, father and friend to all who knew and loved him.
Jerry was born in Norfolk to Ray and Evelyn Musselman. He graduated from Norfolk High School and Norfolk Junior College. After the minimum college hours to qualify, he entered U.S. Air Force pilot training in 1953 and served for six years as a cargo pilot.
His fiance Betty joined him in Germany, where they were married in 1955. They were together for almost 55 years before she passed away in 2010. After Air Force service, he went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration, where he was an air traffic controller, and later a computer specialist. He had resided in the mid-cities area for 57 years.
Jerry was a loving spouse and good father, and much loved by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors are his children, Sue and spouse Jim Creecy, Bill Musselman, Kerri Phillips; brother Gale Musselman of Galt, Calif.; sister Priscilla Davis of Tracy, Calif.; grandchildren Desha (Creecy) and spouse John Schalekamp, Christopher and Haley Creecy, Kaitlyn Phillips, Kelsey Phillips; and great-grandchildren Everly, Ellis and Harper.
If you wish to send flowers, please contact Lilium Floral Design at 817-589-1566 or visit their website.