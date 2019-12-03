Gerald Miller

O’NEILL — Services for Gerald E Miller, 86, O’Neill, formerly of Fremont, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church in O’Neill. Visitation will continue on Friday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. A prayer service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, and burial will follow in Fontanelle Lutheran Cemetery with military rites provided by the Fremont Honor Guard of V.F.W. Post 854 and American Legion Post 20.
He died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.