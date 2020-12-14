Gerald Miller

STANTON — Services for Gerald E. Miller, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
He died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Stanton Health center in Stanton.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2020
Gerald Emil Miller was born Nov. 24, 1923, in Stanton County, the son of Max and Martha (Eckert) Miller. He attended Stanton High School. Gerald farmed with his dad and brother near Stanton for four years and moved into town in 1948.
On May 7, 1945, Gerald married Lucille Widhalm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. They made their home in Stanton and Gerald purchased the Stanton Creamery and Locker from the Stanton County Co-op. He operated the creamery for several years, delivering milk in Stanton.
Later, he closed the creamery operations and continued locker operations, working with his brother, Willis. Gerald retired in 1985.
He is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton, Knights of Columbus Chapter 12132 of Stanton; was a former member of Stanton Businessman’s Club for 38 years; and was a former Cub Scout leader for three years. He was 19-year member of Lions Club; a 19-year member of Stanton Fire Department and served as fire chief for a year.
Gerald’s hobbies included bowling, fishing, golfing, hunting, dancing and playing cards.
Survivors include his four children, Beverly Martin of Lincoln, Gordon and Donna Miller of Norfolk, Guy and Lauree Miller of Omaha and Greg Miller of Stanton; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Rai Bahadersingh of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Lucille on July 9, 2016; a brother, Willis; and a sister, Ardyce Bahadersingh.
Music will be supplied by organist Marianne Psotta and the St. Peter’s Church Choir. Pallbearers will be Gerald’s grandsons: Griffin Miller, Shad Miller, Allen Martin, Mike Martin, Jeff Miller and Mark Miller.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.