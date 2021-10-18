You have permission to edit this article.
Gerald McNally

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.

There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Gerald McNally died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Prairieview Assisted Living in Tilden.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Candace Olson

Candace Olson

SUTTON — Memorial services for Candace L. Olson, 52, Ong, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Federated Church in Sutton. The Revs. Mary Scott and Eric Biehl will officiate.

Thomas Strehl

Thomas Strehl

OSMOND — Services for Thomas L. Strehl, 74, Osmond, will be at a later date. Thomas Strehl died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Plainview Manor. Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl Holliday

Cheryl Holliday

CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Cheryl L. Holliday, 79, Orchard, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Grove Lake Royal. If attending the service, bring your lawn chair.

Duane Dufek

Duane Dufek

NORFOLK — Services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Duane Dufek died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Kermit Andrews

Kermit Andrews

ELKHORN —  Services for Kermit D. Andrews, 95, Bella Vista, Ark., and Pharr, Texas, formerly of Blair, and his wife, Rayoma, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Lutheran Church of the Master west campus, 1200 N. 181st Court, in Elkhorn.

Daphne Ferguson

Daphne Ferguson

NORFOLK — Services for Daphne Ferguson, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Daphne Ferguson died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

David Bolz

David Bolz

STANTON — Graveside services for David “Dave” Bolz, 77, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Stanton Cemetery.

Jo Ann Wilson

Jo Ann Wilson

BASSETT — Services for Jo Ann Wilson, 70, Bassett, will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at United Methodist Church in Atkinson at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

