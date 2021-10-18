TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.
There will be a rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gerald McNally died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Prairieview Assisted Living in Tilden.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.