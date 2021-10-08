TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Gerald McNally died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Prairieview Assisted Living in Tilden.
In other news
NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vritiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater. Daniel Vritiska died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tucson Medical Hospital in Tucson.
WYNOT — Services for Theresa B. Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of St. James and Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Revs. Matt Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.
O’NEILL — Services for Robert “Bob” Gude, 95, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
HOSKINS — Services for Gloria A. Doffin, 80, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gloria Doffin died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her residence in rural Hoskins.
TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Gerald McNally died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Prairieview Assisted Living in Tilden.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Sandahl died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
CROFTON — Services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Leonard Potts died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.