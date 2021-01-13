Gerald Maas

Private services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Maas, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wenatchee, Wash. Private military burial will be in Leavenworth Cemetery.
Jones and Jones Betts Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Jerry A. Maas, 75, entered heaven on Dec. 24, 2020, with his spouse, Billie, by his side.
Jerry was born in Norfolk on July 29, 1945, to Alvin E. Maas and Ruth A. Maas.
Jerry was raised on a dairy farm. He attended Battle Creek School in Nebraska, where he graduated in 1963 and then joined the U.S. Navy shortly after.
Jerry was stationed in Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam and then finished his service out at the Naval Air base at Whidbey Island, Wash., in August 1966.
On Sept. 3, 1966, Jerry married his first blind date, Billie Henderson, from Leavenworth, Wash. Jerry and Billie made their home in Cashmere, Wash., where they raised their four children on their small farm where he taught his children, grandchildren and many neighborhood children a few things about farming.
Jerry worked for Wenatchee Alcoa works for over 30 years and part time at Chelan County Fairgrounds and the Cashmere and Leavenworth school district after his retirement from Alcoa.
Jerry also was involved with the Chelan County Fair, where he was president on the fair board. He was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association. He served as a 4-H leader, a member of the noxious weed board and a member at the Cashmere American Legion.
Jerry will be missed by his spouse, Billie of 54 years; his children, Shelley Maas, Shawn Maas (spouse R. Carmen Maas), Sheree Maas and Shane Maas (spouse Kristin Maas); and their six grandchildren, Nathen Maas, Mitchell Maas, Xandra Maas, Matthew Maas, Zoe and Chloe Maas. Jerry also is survived by his brother, Rod Maas of Norfolk; and two sisters, Bonnie Christensen of Leavenworth, Wash., and Carol Lee Dishman of Omaha; and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Maas, and his mother, Ruth Maas.