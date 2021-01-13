You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison,
Stanton and Platte Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

Gerald Maas

Private services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Maas, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wenatchee, Wash. Private military burial will be in Leavenworth Cemetery.

Jones and Jones Betts Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerry A. Maas, 75, entered heaven on Dec. 24, 2020, with his spouse, Billie, by his side.

Jerry was born in Norfolk on July 29, 1945, to Alvin E. Maas and Ruth A. Maas.

Jerry was raised on a dairy farm. He attended Battle Creek School in Nebraska, where he graduated in 1963 and then joined the U.S. Navy shortly after.

Jerry was stationed in Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam and then finished his service out at the Naval Air base at Whidbey Island, Wash., in August 1966.

On Sept. 3, 1966, Jerry married his first blind date, Billie Henderson, from Leavenworth, Wash. Jerry and Billie made their home in Cashmere, Wash., where they raised their four children on their small farm where he taught his children, grandchildren and many neighborhood children a few things about farming.

Jerry worked for Wenatchee Alcoa works for over 30 years and part time at Chelan County Fairgrounds and the Cashmere and Leavenworth school district after his retirement from Alcoa.

Jerry also was involved with the Chelan County Fair, where he was president on the fair board. He was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association. He served as a 4-H leader, a member of the noxious weed board and a member at the Cashmere American Legion.

Jerry will be missed by his spouse, Billie of 54 years; his children, Shelley Maas, Shawn Maas (spouse R. Carmen Maas), Sheree Maas and Shane Maas (spouse Kristin Maas); and their six grandchildren, Nathen Maas, Mitchell Maas, Xandra Maas, Matthew Maas, Zoe and Chloe Maas. Jerry also is survived by his brother, Rod Maas of Norfolk; and two sisters, Bonnie Christensen of Leavenworth, Wash., and Carol Lee Dishman of Omaha; and also numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Maas, and his mother, Ruth Maas.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

