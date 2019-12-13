Gerald Ludden

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Ludden, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
SPENCER — Private memorial services for Gail Heiser, 82, Lynch, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He requested to have his body donated to medical science at Vermillion, S.D.
BEEMER — Services for Linda J. Masterson, 64, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Ryan Seymour will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Ludden, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OMAHA — DeLos W. Sparks, 76, formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory in Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial services for former Norfolk Salvation Army Captain Miranda Duskin will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Norfolk Salvation Army. She died as the result of a fall on Monday, Dec. 9, in Cadillac, Mich.
COLUMBUS — Services for Stephen “Steve” O’Neill, 60, of Norfolk and Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.
BEEMER — Services for Robert H. Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be provided by Ameri…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be provided by Ameri…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14