Gerald Ludden

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Ludden, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2019
Jerry passed away peacefully at home with his loving spouse by his side on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Gerald “Jerry” Leo Ludden was born on April 10, 1935, in Norfolk, at the Sisters Hospital to John and Clara (Kramper) Ludden. He grew up on farms near Norfolk and Lindsay.
Jerry then joined the U.S. Army from 1958 to1960 and was stationed in France. He returned to the U.S. and worked in Pierre, S.D., building the Oahe Dam.
Jerry moved back to Lindsay to farm. He married Patricia “Pat” Hanke on Nov. 14, 1969, in Norfolk. They lived on a farm north of Lindsay until 1994 when they moved to Norfolk.
Jerry was employed by Guardrite and, later, the city of Norfolk. Jerry and Pat recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Jerry enjoyed trap shooting with friends and father-in-law, Roy Hanke. Jerry and Pat often would go to Deadwood for a weekend of gambling and sightseeing or go for a drive to another casino. He collected hats and pocket knives and was always on the lookout for a new one. Game shows, westerns and NFL football — especially the Seattle Seahawks games —were always being watched.
Big Red was his favorite place to go for lunch. He was an avid card player; he often won, including the last time he played. We will miss his great sense of humor. There were times where he would laugh until it almost made him cry.
Jerry is survived by his spouse, Pat; his children, Janet Sager (Wayne) of Norfolk, Rebecca Ludden of Phoenix, Karla Ludden of Lincoln and Doug Ludden (Lisa) of Pierce; eight grandchildren, Jordan Sager, Kaden Sager, Kellan Sager, Theisen Ziehmer, Alyssa Ludden, McKeilie Ziehmer, Addisyn Ludden and Arriah Ludden; sisters-in-law Millie Ludden and Elaine Vech (Dennis) of Morse Bluff and LoAnn Irvin (Wayne) of Missouri Valley; brothers-in-laws Ed Ramaekers of Lindsay, Gene Schaecher (Pam) of Meridan, Idaho, and Gerald Hanke (Diane) of Papillion; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Ludden; his siblings, Vic Ludden, Millie (Leonard) Putjenter, Mark (Berdelle) Ludden, Ted Ludden and Donny Ludden; mother- and father-in-law, Roy and Frances Hanke; his sisters-in-law, Jane Ramaekers and Nancy Schaecher; and a brother-in-law, John “Jack” Borer.