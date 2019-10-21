Gerald Konken

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald D. Konken, 76, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military honors provided by the Hartington VFW Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services on Wednesday.
He died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.