Gerald Kilcoin Jr.

OMAHA — Services for Gerald L. “Jerry” Kilcoin Jr., 51, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave., in Omaha. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at West Center Chapel of Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha.
He died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Memorials are suggested to the Kilcoin Children Education Fund.
1968-2019
Jerry was born on March 2, 1968, in El Paso, Texas, and lived most of his years in Omaha after living in at least 15 different places. He graduated from Norfolk High in 1986 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and at Omaha, receiving his bachelor’s degree in geography. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1993 to 1998. After being discharged, he began his long career as a dispatcher at Union Pacific Railroad, where he received numerous awards for his hard work and dedication and met many of his close friends.
Jerry liked to spend his free time outside, hunting and fishing at his Uncle Charlie’s and at the family cabin in South Dakota with his father, uncles and cousins. If it wasn’t nice enough outdoors then you could find him watching old westerns, Husker sports and the Boston Red Sox while enjoying a refreshing Busch Light and some pizza.
Jerry was a very kind, generous person and had the driest sense of humor. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He lived the life he wanted to live; his laid-back personality and easy-going spirit left an impression on everyone he came in contact with. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his five children: Emily, Joshua, Molly, Aidan and Hale; his parents, Gerald and Bernadette Kilcoin; a sister, Krisanna and Alan Miller, their eight children, Mack (Kelley), Riley, Jake, Jeramiah, Sam, Anna, Tytus and Toby; a sister, Jessi Kilcoin; and by his long-time friend, Angela Hardin; two grand nephews; and many great friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shawna, and his grandparents, Everett and Lucille Morton and George and Maude Kilcoin.