Gerald Jessen

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
Jerry Jessen died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1937-2023
Jerry was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Redfield, S.D., to Hans and Ottilia “Tillie” (Pfister) Jessen. Jerry attended school in Redfield.
Jerry married Carol June Booze on June 20, 1955, in Redfield. Jerry started his career at a grocery store and worked his way up to head butcher. He was known at the grocery store for serenading his customers and coworkers. He next went into the restaurant business, where he and Carol owned and operated a 24-hour restaurant at a truck stop. The couple expanded their business by opening a butcher shop behind the restaurant.
In the late 1960s, Jerry went to work for Combined Insurance Co., and worked there until 1988, when he started his own insurance company, Jessen’s Professional Insurance Agency in Norfolk.
As a family-owned business, Jerry brought on all of his children to work with him, which made him and Carol proud. Jerry retired in 2019.
Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding horses, playing and watching sports and most, he loved to spend time with his spouse and family.
Survivors include spouse, Carol Jessen of Norfolk; children Steven (Darla) Jessen, Dale (Chris) Jessen, Wade (Jane) Jessen and Dawn Jessen, all of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild; and siblings Arlen Jessen of Tulare, S.D., Richard (Cathy) Jessen of Tulare and Rosemary (Richard) Tubandt of Tulare.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Tillie; grandson Christopher Jessen; two great-granddaughters, Kennedy and Sadie; grandson-in-law Wayne Mackeprang; siblings Arthur (Janet) Jessen, Raymond (Donna) Jessen and Darwin (Sharol) Jessen; and sister-in-law Diane Jessen.
Casketbearers will be Anthony Jessen, Jared Jessen, Josh Swan, Micah Jessen, Keldon Loecker, Ryan Stusse Sr., Ryan Stusse Jr., and Ben Hanna.
Honorary casketbears will be Kristel, Kandace, Kysa, Wesley, Willow, Autumn, Ashton, Colton, Amber, Adam, Vivica, Esabel, Octavia, Kalee, Afftynn, Kael, Bria, Amy, Olivia, Emma, Jack, Kay, Rachel, Ellie, Sara, Sawyer, Finn, Amelia, Laura, Piper, Ashley and Ethan.
