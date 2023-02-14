NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gerald Jessen died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.
CROFTON — Margaret A. Arens, 84, Crofton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Danny Dawson, 86, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Magnet Cemetery.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Dennis L. Carlson, 84, of Wakefield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Jill Craig officiating.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norbert A. “Norb” Widhalm, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted in the church parking lot by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.…
NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa.
MADISON —Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
LYNCH — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Lynch.