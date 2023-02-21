 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Gerald Hochstein

Gerald Hochstein

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald F. “Jerry” Hochstein, 89, Hartington, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Cremation will occur after the Mass and inurnment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce at a later date.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Hochstein died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

1933-2023

Gerald Francis was born on May 3, 1933, in Fordyce to Edmund Ludwig and Gertrude Alma (Kathol) Hochstein. He grew up in Fordyce and attended school in Fordyce until the 10th grade. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1950.

After high school, Jerry began farming with his dad and then married Joan Marie Schwartz on April 12, 1955, in Hartington. In 1958, he began farming south of Pleasant Valley, which is the home place. He raised livestock and grain.

Jerry and Joan lived on the farm until moving into Hartington in 2004. Farming was always the love of Jerry’s life and continued to be active in the farming operation even after moving into town.

Jerry was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the 4th Degree Knights, National Cattleman’s Association, National Corn Growers Association and the American Soybean Association.

Jerry loved to bowl and was a member of the 800 Series Club with an 807 series in 1998. He was a Pioneer and Dekalb Seed Corn salesman. He received the Outstanding Young Farmer award on Dec. 8, 1959. He was involved in 4-H his entire life. He formerly played baseball and softball until he was 56 years old. Jerry golfed and was a member of the Hole-in-One Club having had two holes-in-one. He was a former Hartington Golf Invitational Champion.

Jerry and Joan loved to travel and several of their trips were to Australia and New Zealand and numerous other locations. He was always ready to come back to the farm sooner than later.

Gerald is survived by his spouse, Joan of Hartington; five children, Pam Howell of Hartington, Frank (Andrea) Hochstein of Hartington, Brad Hochstein (Katie VanBuren) of Hutchinson, Kan., Deb (Mark) Sitzman of Scottsbluff, John (Rebecca) Hochstein of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norma Sparks of Socorro, N.M., and Deanna “Toots” Lockman of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Gertrude Hochstein; two infants, Mary and Gerard; a brother, Richard “Dick” Hochstein; and a sister, Alice Hochstein.

You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live

In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be directed to the Cedar Catholic High School Endowment.

 Pallbearers will be grandsons Marcus Heithold, Sam Heithold, Ethan Hochstein, Seth Howell, Alex Heithold, Decker Heithold, Grant Howell, Grayden Hochstein, Quinn Hochstein and Grant Sitzman. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters Ashley Hochstein, Meghan Hochstein, Hillari Hugen and Kailyn Hochstein.

In other news

Wilma Shear

Wilma Shear

BASSETT — Services for Wilma L. “Lorne”` Shear, 95, Scottsbluff, formerly of Bassett, were moved to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Bassett United Methodist Church.

Jeanette Throckmorton

Jeanette Throckmorton

STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.

Gerald Hochstein

Gerald Hochstein

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald F. “Jerry” Hochstein, 89, Hartington, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Leonard Wostrel

Leonard Wostrel

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, Creighton, will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview at a later date.

Karen Widhalm

Karen Widhalm

KEARNEY — Karen Rieke Widhalm, 80, passed away surrounded by family Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Darla Rae Bauer

Darla Rae Bauer

NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Denise Stevens

Denise Stevens

CONSTANCE — Services for Denise Stevens, 67, Crofton, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the parish cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 a…

Scott McManigal

Scott McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Juan Sanchez

Juan Sanchez

ATKINSON — A celebration of life for Juan D. Sanchez, 75, of Chihuahua, Mexico, formerly of Atkinson, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Atkinson KC Hall.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara