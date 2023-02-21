HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald F. “Jerry” Hochstein, 89, Hartington, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.
Cremation will occur after the Mass and inurnment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce at a later date.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Hochstein died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
1933-2023
Gerald Francis was born on May 3, 1933, in Fordyce to Edmund Ludwig and Gertrude Alma (Kathol) Hochstein. He grew up in Fordyce and attended school in Fordyce until the 10th grade. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1950.
After high school, Jerry began farming with his dad and then married Joan Marie Schwartz on April 12, 1955, in Hartington. In 1958, he began farming south of Pleasant Valley, which is the home place. He raised livestock and grain.
Jerry and Joan lived on the farm until moving into Hartington in 2004. Farming was always the love of Jerry’s life and continued to be active in the farming operation even after moving into town.
Jerry was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the 4th Degree Knights, National Cattleman’s Association, National Corn Growers Association and the American Soybean Association.
Jerry loved to bowl and was a member of the 800 Series Club with an 807 series in 1998. He was a Pioneer and Dekalb Seed Corn salesman. He received the Outstanding Young Farmer award on Dec. 8, 1959. He was involved in 4-H his entire life. He formerly played baseball and softball until he was 56 years old. Jerry golfed and was a member of the Hole-in-One Club having had two holes-in-one. He was a former Hartington Golf Invitational Champion.
Jerry and Joan loved to travel and several of their trips were to Australia and New Zealand and numerous other locations. He was always ready to come back to the farm sooner than later.
Gerald is survived by his spouse, Joan of Hartington; five children, Pam Howell of Hartington, Frank (Andrea) Hochstein of Hartington, Brad Hochstein (Katie VanBuren) of Hutchinson, Kan., Deb (Mark) Sitzman of Scottsbluff, John (Rebecca) Hochstein of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Norma Sparks of Socorro, N.M., and Deanna “Toots” Lockman of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Gertrude Hochstein; two infants, Mary and Gerard; a brother, Richard “Dick” Hochstein; and a sister, Alice Hochstein.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be directed to the Cedar Catholic High School Endowment.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Marcus Heithold, Sam Heithold, Ethan Hochstein, Seth Howell, Alex Heithold, Decker Heithold, Grant Howell, Grayden Hochstein, Quinn Hochstein and Grant Sitzman. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters Ashley Hochstein, Meghan Hochstein, Hillari Hugen and Kailyn Hochstein.