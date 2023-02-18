HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald Hochstein, 89, Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Gerald Hochstein died on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
STANTON — Services for Gilbert “Gib” Morfeld, 92, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gilbert Morfeld died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Stanton Nursing Home.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Dale Mudloff, 73, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Scott McManigal died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Anthony “Tony” Wesseln, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Menominee with the Rev. James Keiter officiating.
CROFTON — Margaret A. Arens, 84, Crofton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Frances M. “Franny” M. (Voecks) Bartunek, 86, Grand Island, formerly of Hoskins and Norfolk, were Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo officiated and burial was in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CROFTON — Joseph Tramp III, 76, Crofton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a result of a semi accident near Beresford, S.D. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NIOBRARA — Services for Elmer Goodteacher, 74, Aurora, Colo., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Elmer Goodteacher died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Colorado.
