BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Gerald Hart died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Adventhealth Orlando in Orlando, Fla.
CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Shana (Plugge) Bryant, 42, Sutherland, formerly of Inman, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.
BEEMER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Barbara “Babs” Albers, 90, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elizabeth “Liz” Maly, 56, Norfolk, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Chevraunt will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of Wayne were held Feb. 11, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Inurnment will take place in Best Cemetery, rural Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.