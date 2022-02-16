 Skip to main content
Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Gerald Hart died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Adventhealth Orlando in Orlando, Fla.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1939-2022

Gerald Dean Hart, son of Ivan and Mayme (Sonnichsen) Hart, was born May 2, 1939, at Bloomfield. Gerald attended country school in Knox County and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1957. He served three years in the U.S. Army in January 1958.

In 1960, while he was stationed in Illinois, Gerald met and married Betty Nelson.

In 1961, they moved back to the family farm southeast of Bloomfield. Gerald helped his father farm and did custom work.

On Nov. 8, 1966, his pride and joy, daughter Joan Elizabeth, was born.

Gerald was involved in the local pig co-op, National Pork Congress and raised thousands of hogs over the years. He was also a co-owner of Stockman’s Feed and Grain in Bloomfield.

Gerald later met Elinor “Ellie” Stone. They were married on Sept. 10, 1982.

In 2003, Gerald became a grandpa with the birth of Hope “Hopie” Elizabeth; she was a great source of pride. Gerald loved watching Hope dance and was so proud when she graduated from high school and was accepted to Iowa State University.

Gerald was the ultimate host. He loved to cook for family and friends. He enjoyed morning coffee in Bloomfield and Beer 30 in Florida. Going for a drive around the countryside was always a favorite activity. Gerald loved the Huskers, like all of us do.

In 2018, Gerald built a new house in Bloomfield and sold the farm. He wintered in Titusville, Fla. He passed away on the morning of Feb. 8, at Adventhealth Center in Orlando.

Gerald was preceded in death by his spouse, Ellie; his parents, Ivan and Mayme Hart; his brother-in-law, Dallas Fiscus; and grandparents.

He is survived by his daughter, Joan (Brad) Warren of Grimes, Iowa; a granddaughter, Hope Elizabeth of Ames, Iowa; three sisters, Carol Hart of Yankton, Debra Jerome of San Francisco, Calif., and Connie Fiscus of Crofton; two aunts, Phyllis Sonnichsen of Creighton and Gerri Claussen of Fremont; his stepchildren and their families from his marriage to Ellie; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; dear friend, Rozann Graves; and a host of wonderful cousins and friends.

