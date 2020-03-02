Gerald Foxhoven

CONSTANCE — Services for Gerald E. Foxhoven, 92, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 128.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
He died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.