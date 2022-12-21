WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Gerald Claussen died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
WISNER — Services for Betty J. Eschliman, 82, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Alice J. Rathgeber, 80, of Hadar are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Evelyn Blohm, 80, Wausa, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Patricia “Trish” Henry, 71, of Wausa will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mary Ann Hansen died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
STANTON — A celebration of life for Joseph W.D. “Joe” Belz, 46, will be Friday, July 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, were 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.