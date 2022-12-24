WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at United Methodist Church in Wausa with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
1946-2022
Gerald Claussen died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Colonial Manor in Randolph surrounded by his family.
Gerald Harvey “Banger” Claussen, was born Sept. 12, 1946, to Harvey and Betty (Joyce) Claussen at Osmond. He attended Wausa High School and in 1964 enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany.
Gerald married JoAnn Schmeckpeper on June 15, 1968, and five children were born to them: Greg, Corissa, Janna, Kaylen and Kelsey.
Gerald had been a truck driver since he was able to drive and drove until his retirement in 2012. He drove coast to coast and locally, loving every minute of it. He enjoyed playing cards, especially sheephead. He also liked to go fishing.
He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Gerald is survived by his children, Greg (Dawne) Claussen of Bennington, Corissa (Steve) Barnes of Burkburnett, Texas, Janna (Brian) Foxhoven of Crofton, Kaylen (Tyler) Tunink of Randolph and Kelsey (Adam) Mertens of Wausa; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Roger (Becky) Claussen of Nebraska City; sister Marylou (Bill) Monson of Apache Junction, Ariz.; brother-in-law Mike Enevoldsen of Randolph; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Claussen and Betty Claussen Skalberg; grandson Hudson Mertens; and sister Lois Enevoldsen.