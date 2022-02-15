COLERIDGE — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Bruning, 71, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.
Gerald Bruning died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.
1950-2022
Bruning was born on Nov. 9, 1950, at Yankton, to Vincent Frederick and Evelyn Marie (Suing) Bruning. He grew up on a farm southeast of Hartington and was a graduate of Hartington Cedar Catholic High School.
Jerry was also a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1967 to 1971.
On Jan. 8, 1972, Jerry married the love of his life, Marlyce Kay Smith. To this union, they welcomed three children, Jeana, Jeremy and Joel.
Jerry saw himself as a “Jack of all Trades.” Throughout the years, he worked as an electrician, custodian and school bus driver until he found his calling as an over-the-road truck driver.
Jerry’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, sitting around the campfire at the river, or going for side by side rides. He also enjoyed working with leather and creating his own custom walking sticks. Jerry also was a 10-year member of the Coleridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Jerry is survived by his spouse, Marlyce of 50 years; three children, Jeana (Ed) Robinette of Coleridge, Jeremy (Mandy) Bruning of Coleridge and Joel (Amy) Bruning of Fort Wayne, Ind.; five grandchildren, Tyler (Courtney) Robinette, Kaylee Robinette, Harper and Presley Bruning, Ethan Bruning, and one on the way; brother Charles “Chuck” Bruning of Hartington; sisters Carol Wortmann of Naples, Fla., and Dorothy (Robert) Haag of Mead; sisters-in-law Carol Bruning of Hartington and Nancy Bruning of Wisner; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Evelyn Bruning; three miscarried children; brothers Jim, Darrell, Don and an infant brother; brothers-in-law Dave Wortmann and Rich Duering; and mother- and father-in-law Alfred Clark and Evelyn Turena Smith.
Pallbearers will be Mark Bruning, David Bruning, Bryan Wortmann, Jeff Haag, Brian Duering, Dennis Anderson and Dave Tuttle. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Gerald’s grandchildren.