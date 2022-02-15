 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerald Bruning

Gerald Bruning

COLERIDGE — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Bruning, 71, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.

Gerald Bruning died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.

1950-2022

Bruning was born on Nov. 9, 1950, at Yankton, to Vincent Frederick and Evelyn Marie (Suing) Bruning. He grew up on a farm southeast of Hartington and was a graduate of Hartington Cedar Catholic High School.

Jerry was also a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1967 to 1971.

On Jan. 8, 1972, Jerry married the love of his life, Marlyce Kay Smith. To this union, they welcomed three children, Jeana, Jeremy and Joel.

Jerry saw himself as a “Jack of all Trades.” Throughout the years, he worked as an electrician, custodian and school bus driver until he found his calling as an over-the-road truck driver.

Jerry’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, sitting around the campfire at the river, or going for side by side rides. He also enjoyed working with leather and creating his own custom walking sticks. Jerry also was a 10-year member of the Coleridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Jerry is survived by his spouse, Marlyce of 50 years; three children, Jeana (Ed) Robinette of Coleridge, Jeremy (Mandy) Bruning of Coleridge and Joel (Amy) Bruning of Fort Wayne, Ind.; five grandchildren, Tyler (Courtney) Robinette, Kaylee Robinette, Harper and Presley Bruning, Ethan Bruning, and one on the way; brother Charles “Chuck” Bruning of Hartington; sisters Carol Wortmann of Naples, Fla., and Dorothy (Robert) Haag of Mead; sisters-in-law Carol Bruning of Hartington and Nancy Bruning of Wisner; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Evelyn Bruning; three miscarried children; brothers Jim, Darrell, Don and an infant brother; brothers-in-law Dave Wortmann and Rich Duering; and mother- and father-in-law Alfred Clark and Evelyn Turena Smith.

Pallbearers will be Mark Bruning, David Bruning, Bryan Wortmann, Jeff Haag, Brian Duering, Dennis Anderson and Dave Tuttle. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Gerald’s grandchildren.

Tags

In other news

Dan Gillespie

Dan Gillespie

OMAHA — Services for Dan Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Heafey, Hoffman, Dvorak, Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is handling local arrangements.

Joyce Rossmeier

Joyce Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

Jerry Caldwell

Jerry Caldwell

STANTON — Services for Jerry Caldwell, 56, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerry Caldwell died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after battling cancer.

Daniel Gillespie

Daniel Gillespie

OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Arlean Pfanstiel

Arlean Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Arlean Pfanstiel died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Osmond.

LaVern Schulz

LaVern Schulz

PIERCE — Services for LaVern Schulz, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Mildred Dunn

Mildred Dunn

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Mildred Dunn died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.

Cassandra Lacost

Cassandra Lacost

PIERCE — Memorial services for Cassandra M. “Cassie” Lacost, 36, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon W. Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Stephen Ronnebaum

Stephen Ronnebaum

STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the family farm in Seneca, Kan.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara