COLERIDGE — Service for Gerald F. “Jerry” Bruning, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Gerald Bruning died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at a later date in Norfolk.
EWING — Services for Jeanette A. Tomjack, 89, Ewing, were Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. James Kramper officiated. A wake after the visitation was officiated by the Rev. John Norman. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Marlene Wilmes, 89, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of Wayne were held Feb. 11, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Gloria Schmuecker, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Inurnment will take place in Best Cemetery, rural Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Jesse Werkmeister died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice Brader, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.