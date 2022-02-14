 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerald Bruning

COLERIDGE — Service for Gerald F. “Jerry” Bruning, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Gerald Bruning died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

In other news

Douglas Wollschlager

Douglas Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Jeanette Tomjack

Jeanette Tomjack

EWING — Services for Jeanette A. Tomjack, 89, Ewing, were Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. James Kramper officiated. A wake after the visitation was officiated by the Rev. John Norman. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

Marlene Wilmes

Marlene Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Services for Marlene Wilmes, 89, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.

Walter Rauss

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, of Norfolk, formerly of Wayne were held Feb. 11, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Gloria Schmuecker

Gloria Schmuecker

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Gloria Schmuecker, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ralph Goetsch

Ralph Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Inurnment will take place in Best Cemetery, rural Norfolk.

Jesse Werkmeister

Jesse Werkmeister

TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Jesse Werkmeister died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. 

Janice Brader

Janice Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Brader, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gerald Hart

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara