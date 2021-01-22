You have permission to edit this article.
CLEARWATER — Services for Georgine Funk, 89, Ewing, were Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman officiated. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater handled the arrangements.

She died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Norfolk Homestead in Norfolk.

Georgine Marie Dozler, daughter of George and Josephine (Klink) Dozler, was born Aug. 15, 1931, on the family farm southwest of Elgin. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin and attended country school 82. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1949.

Georgine’s legacy were her contributions and passion in keeping the rural “one-room country school” relevant. She worked her entire 40-plus years teaching kindergarten through the eighth grades at various country schools.

Georgine attended the State Teacher’s College at Wayne, where she earned her teaching certificate and later her master’s degree. She started her teaching career, where she went to country School District 82 in the fall of 1949.

Over the years, as the demographics changed in the rural communities, Georgine taught as many as 22 students and as little as one student. There is no doubt that her passion and contributions to teaching, touched the lives of many students and their families.

On Nov. 29, 1951, she married Joseph George Funk at St. Boniface Church. They made their first home on a farm just west of Elgin and settled on a family farm where Joseph was born and raised south of Ewing. They raised six children: Joseph Robert, Kenneth Brian, Danial Lee, Beverly Jean, George Paul and Jeffery Joseph, and were members of St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater.

While teaching was her passion, Georgine enjoyed boating at Goose Lake with her family and was an avid water skier, she would never pass up a good game of cards, and she also enjoyed walking in which she was often seen walking for miles in her rural surroundings, and she was active in Christian Mothers of St. John’s.

She is survived by her children, Joseph and Jayne (Hughes) Funk of Neligh, Kenneth and Rozanne (Roewert) Funk of Norfolk, Danial and Debra (Schneider) Funk of Norfolk, George and Gay Deanne (Rittscher) Funk of Meza, Ariz., and Jeff and Anne (Pellatz) Funk of Roca; 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Luellan (Jim) Landgren; two brothers, Berton (LeAnn Baumgartner) and Allen (Janice Friedell); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Georgine was proceeded in death by her spouse, Joseph; a daughter, Beverly; her parents; and four brothers, Melvin, Harold, Robert and Glenn.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

