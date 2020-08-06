Georgia McKibbon

NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in rural Bloomfield.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1951-2020
Born Sept. 17, 1951, in Ainsworth, Georgia A. McKibbon was the daughter of John “Cecil” and Georgia (King) Schaller. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1969 and then received her licensed practical nursing degree at Norfolk Junior College.
After receiving her nursing degree, Georgia went to work for the Norfolk Regional Center then went to work for Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for 36 years before retiring.
She married Douglas McKibbon, and to this union, a daughter was born before they later divorced.
Georgia enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Jill McKibbon of Norfolk; a sister, Carol Jones of Ainsworth; brothers Donald Schaller of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Will Schaller of Norfolk; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John “Cecil” and Georgia, and brothers Jim and Dean.
Casketbearers will be Jim Jones, Tom Jones, Scott Schaller, Ben Schaller, Tim Schaller and Ricky Woods.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.