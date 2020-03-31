Services for George Stoffer, 85, formerly of Norfolk, are pending and will held at Faith Lutheran Church, Green Bay, Wis. at a later date.
The angels came for George on March 28, 2020, at Unity Hospice Facility. He was born on May 31, 1934, to Caroline (Beckman) Stoffer and Rudolph H. Stoffer in Norfolk. He attended schools in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1953.
George was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. He was active in his church, being an usher, elder and choir member. In 1954, he married Jeannine Cannon, his high school sweetheart, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. George worked in the insurance business for 50 years. He owned his own insurance agency, retiring in 2003.
George is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeannine; as well as his four children: Steve (Barb) Stoffer of Bay Center, Wash., Patricia (Garret) Littlejohn of Bradenton, Fla., David Stoffer of Shawano, Wis., and Shawn (Dianna) Stoffer, Okeechobee, Fla.; four grandchildren: April Stoffer of Vancouver, Wash., Gina (Chad) Schlepp of Lakeview, Iowa, Paul (Julie) Stoffer of Port Townsend, Wash., and Rachel (Matt) Cox of Bondurant, Iowa; and six great-grandchildren: Aleena Martin, Merrison Schlepp, Connor Cox, Greeley Schlepp, Ella Cox and Wheelin Larm. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law, Sharon Stoffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Audrey Carol Stoffer; nine siblings: Louise (Harold) Longnecker, Lawrence (Kathryn) Stoffer, Luella (Alvin) Ahlmann, Eleanor (Lawrence) Synovec, Delores (Alvin) Sternberg, Irma (Milford) Wagner, Bernice Stoffer, Loretta (Willis) Draube and Ronald Stoffer; and his stepfather, George T. Stoffer.
George’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Unity Hospice and Dr. Gunar Strungs for their excellent care and compassion.